Week 16: “Everything Hurts!”

DAY | PLAN | ACTUAL
MON | REST | REST
TUE | 5M/STRENGTH | REST!!!
WED | 8M | 8.10M (10:38/MI)
THU | 4M/STRENGTH | 4.2M INT (9:24/MI)/STRENGTH
FRI | REST | REST
SAT |YOGA | BIKRAM90
SUN | 12M | 12M (10:18/MI)
TOTAL |29 MILES | 24.3 MILES
My three week taper before the NYC marathon officially began last week and it started with a BANG: For the first time in four months of training, I missed a workout!! Although my twenty miler last Sunday went really well, my body was very much feeling the forty miles I put on it that week. I was sore and even felt a bit feverish at work all day on Monday; I felt in my gut that one day of recovery was just not going to cut it. So that night I made the call and in doing so garnered a big high-five from my husband. He knew from experience what my body and mind were going through and he really wasn’t into my “don’t miss one workout” plan. He just felt like I was putting pressure on myself that wasn’t necessarily serving me, and was glad to see me listening to my body and taking care.
I will say last week was the most uncomfortable I have felt physically. My knees were creaky, my feet were tender, and my back was stiff. My quads would not stop begging for the foam roller. Because historically I have a tendency to self-sabotage and it has not totally died, I withheld my body’s request for two whole days. Foam rolling has been a major part of my training and a major necessity in my return to running after being injured two years ago. When I’m doing it consistently, I tend to not mind keeping at it, and the benefits are enormous. Once I start skipping it–it gets harder and harder to get back to, and my muscles suffer in the constricted fascia surrounding them.
Honestly, I think the beginning of this week was just me being a bit of a baby. I’d done all this work and then felt a bit annoyed about how much more I needed to do to repair my body and help it recuperate and prepare for it’s final challenge. Luckily by midweek I got over myself and my eyes were back on the prize. A massage on Thursday night was not quite as transformative as I wanted it to be, or as the week before. But I knew this could largely be due to the cumulative effect of training. My massage therapist and I came up with a plan for two more sessions before the race, and I left her in a fairly even headspace. Once I had a yoga class under my belt Saturday morning, I started to feel more like myself and definitely less pessimistic about the 12 miles I had planned for Sunday.
I’m not gonna lie, it took till about mile 9 for me to stop feeling like the Tin Man on Sunday. Usually by mile 4 or 5 I’ve got enough synovial fluid to lubricate my joints and I can start to maintain a more free flowing stride. Not so on Sunday, but I’m glad to say I did hit a smooth groove eventually. I was happy with my pace on this run as well considering I made a very conscious effort to take it easy and slow it down. I never felt winded on this run and didn’t feel like I was pushing myself at all until the last mile. This was a confidence booster. It told me that my fitness was definitely there.
Now that week 2 of tapering has began I am reducing everything by about another third. This applies not only to my running, but to my strength training as well. I read in a lot of running publications to stop strength training altogether during the taper. This didn’t feel right to me though. I’m also overly skeptical of most running publications when it comes to other activities besides running. Sometimes I feel like the editors add in “sure, you should strength train and stretch and do yoga and stuff to compliment your running,” but the advice is a bit half-hearted. I’ve seen many of these articles end with something like, “but if you don’t have experience with strength training or yoga, don’t start them while you are training.” I understand that advice, but I also think it often comes from running junkies who ultimately put the miles before everything.
For me, I know that my body wasn’t really made for long distance running. Don’t get me wrong, it’s strong as hell. But the shape and way that I carry my weight are just not ideal for pounding the pavement for miles and miles. In order to bypass my genetics and have some success in the sport I love, I’ve learned that my body requires me to stretch and strengthen it in very deliberate and focused ways. I know that these practices do not make me invincible, but I do find them to be my best shield against injury and my biggest ally in improving my overall fitness. So, for that reason, rather than eliminate my strength training right away, I have decided to taper it down just like my running. While I normally do three sets of everything in my circuit, last week I did two. This week I will be doing just one set, and next week, I will lay off the weights completely as I prepare for the final countdown.
It’s funny, throughout this entire process, so many of you have emphasized the mental part of all of this to me. I think the beginning of this past week I was trying to check out. I was hoping taper meant my body could just go through the motions and my mind could take a vacation. I know now after just a couple taxing days that that is not going to work. Right now I am just looking to find a balance that is somehow both relaxed and focused. At times, rest seems to be even more of a challenge for my mind than exertion. So much to learn at each part of this process.
Who else out there is tapering? How is it going? What are the ups, the downs, the things driving you sideways? Anyone else super sore from your last heavy week? What about my pros out there who have already done this–any more taper advice I’ve got to know?
14 thoughts on “Week 16: “Everything Hurts!””
Keep listening and trust yourself and what your body tells you! Sleep is wonderful for body repair. And body repair is an inflammatory process, so no surprise that you were achy and a wee bit feverish after your 20 miler.
Did I mention trust yourself and get plenty of rest? Why yes I did.
Happy tapering, and keep that yoga mind noticing!
I ran 20 on Sunday and then had a tough track workout yesterday morning. My body quit on me by the afternoon. I thought I was coming down with the flu (achy and feverish) so I went home from work and SLEPT. I slept about 14 hours. I’m good as new today 🙂
I love taper! It is my favorite part of training! It’s so nice to not have to run so.many.freaking.miles. That said, keep in mind that it’s not going to feel good right away. It usually takes at least 10 days of tapering before I finally get that relaxed and fresh feeling. The cutback is when my body finally has time to realize how tired its been. For some reason a lot of us fall into the trap of thinking that because we started taper we should feel that way right away. But you just ran a 20 miler! Your brain may know it’s taper day 1, but your body doesn’t. All the creakiness and fatigue you are experiencing is normal – just follow the plan and it will work itself out in time.
For what it’s worth, I don’t think running publications are discouraging people from starting yoga/strength during training because they devalue those things. It’s because trying to start a new activity while also taking on a heavy training load is overwhelming for a lot of people, and they end up quitting for that reason. The best time to start non-running fitness activities is actually when you’re *not* training, so you can get into a habit and routine and it won’t be so hard to add in when you start training again.
Way back when I switched my schedule to Sunday being the long runs, it meant this week was probably better for me as I always had 2 days between my 20mile and 5 mile on Wednesday. That likely helped me, as I’m guessing running on Tuesday would have been more tempting to miss.
Another thing that may have helped is that I’m a very laid back personality, and therefore at no point have I ever pushed myself too hard so that I’m really sore. As someone said on my post when I talked about maybe taking it too easy, you habe to listen to your body and at this point pushing too much risking injury is very scary….
11 days to go… nearly there.
I was so excited to get to the taper throughout the whole training programme and then when I finally got to it and was like WWWOAH I just want to run!!!!!! IT is a vital though and I strongly believe the taper, rest and recovery were just as vital to my marathon as all those long runs were!!
YOU’VE GOT THIS!! Happy tapering 🙂
I’m a firm believer these days in listening to my body – particularly when it comes to skipping or shortening a session or to dealing with a taper. My training over the last couple of weeks has been pretty erratic because of work and other commitments – so for example just over a week ago I broke 16 minutes for our 4km time trial on the Thursday night, ran a half marathon PB on the Saturday morning and then had no chance to run for a week! Officially my taper begins on Monday (hilly half marathon this coming Sunday marks 2 weeks until the marathon) but I’ll just make it up as I go along. It’s really funny to read about the shock at everything hurting – you will get some days where nothing hurts (much) I promise haha 🙂
Best advice I was given around tapering – get plenty of sleep and eat well, everything else kind of takes care of itself!
Your taper plan sounds great, but yes, I’d keep up the strength training. I know loads of runners through my club and I know the ones that break down are the ones that don’t do strength training, yoga, rolling and stretching. They will go on and on running, then boof, gone.
Also: maranoia. We walk more carefully, we hold ourselves stiffly when there’s any kind of worry, we magnify any small pain. I went through that massively last time (first mara); this year on my holiday 3 weeks out I went climbing all over steep paths and steps and the like, and was far less stiff and sore and panicky.
You’ve got this, as you know.
I flunked my first four marathons from over training and almost did my fifth which saw me eventually delaying 4 weeks, running nothing for two weeks then up to 16m before the event and I still got round. With a time which really surprised me. You’ve done the hard work honey and what an amazing journey, listen to your body as it sounds like you’re doing, having a yoga mind helps that …. I’ve discovered this a lot! Final part now is just not to get injured 😉 and enjoy your big day! 😊😊
Yes, the yoga mind! You’re so right, can even say how much that it coming into play right now, very helpful! Thank you lady! x
Your taper plan sounds great! Keep listening to your body but take your brain’s advice with a grain of salt! Mine likes to tell me to sit on the couch 🤣
Thanks girl! I wish mine would tell me to get to bed earlier! That’s the only area I’m kind of failing in right now, more sleep!
I can loan you some five year olds- they work great for that! Lol
Taper is by far the best part of the training plan. Although it took at least three before I truly believed in the process. I actually had to skip my last long run (28 Miles) before taper because I attempted to do almost sixty miles and go to teenage church camp with little to no sleep. I finished the run anyway in a decent time. So it’s ok to skip a run! I’m glad you listened. I’m opposite. I would rather run for miles than strength train or do yoga. I’m a runner junkie.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Rach, def going to keep listening as the days go by!
