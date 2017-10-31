Week 17: “I’m Ready”

DAY | PLAN | ACTUAL

MON | REST | REST

TUE | 4M/STRENGTH | 4.25M (9:51/MI)

WED | 6M | 6.1M (10:35/MI)

THU | 3M/STRENGTH | 3.1M (10:08/MI)

FRI | REST | REST

SAT |YOGA | BIKRAM90

SUN | 8M | 8.25M (10:18/MI)

TOTAL |21 MILES | 21.7 MILES

I wish I could say that I felt like a million bucks all week. Instead, there’s been a ripple of pain that’s been radiating up and down each side of my body. On my walk to work I text my hubs to say there’s a pain in my left heel. At the end of the day when I chat with him on the way back to the train, the soreness has moved to my right side. Luckily for me, I’ve got about 100 marathoner blogger friends who’ve informed me that this is normal. To back it all up, I’ve found a plethora of articles that come up on google when I type in pain during marathon taper.

Overall I will say that taper week #2 has been better than taper week #1. Feeling a little less sore, a little less creaky, and a little less cranky, so that’s all been positive. I took it pretty easy on all my runs this week, but I got them all in. I told some of you I was planning to try and sleep in on Thursday, and skip that workout, but I was up at 5 and could not fall back asleep–so off I went. It almost seems like my body is begging for more miles–at this point it seems like the only way to get more lubrication in my joints. At the end of my training, it took about 5 miles to feel nicely warmed up and loose and I think my body is still in that mode. It’s made for some stiff 3-4 mile runs this week, but I’ve survived. Getting to yoga on Saturday was key, especially for my knees. In Bikram we do so much compression and then release of the knees, it really gets the blood and synovial fluid moving and helps with my mobility. I had another massage a couple hours after yoga as well and that helped even more.

I don’t think I’m going to do a week 18 wrap-up, I’ll cover those feelings when I report on the actual race. So for now I’ll just share my plan for this week. My actual training program calls for three short runs on today, Wednesday, and Thursday–a 3, a 4, and a 2 miler. I’m going to swap out the 4 miler tomorrow for a yoga class cause getting that final big stretch to open things up is really important to me. On Thursday morning I’ll run something between 2-4 miles, depending on what my legs and my mind feel like doing. Then, Thursday night, I will get my last massage from a therapist I have grown quite attached to. She has listened to me and also taught me so much; she’s worked so hard at getting my body ready for this race and I am so incredibly grateful to her.

Friday and Saturday are rest days. I’ll be leaving work a bit early on Friday to meet my hubs at the expo to pick up my bib and swag, then I get to meet my sister and Mom (who is flying in from Michigan!) for dinner. Saturday I am hoping to spend the day off my legs and on the sofa with my hubs. I’ll be hydrating and getting electrolytes and salt the whole week, and fueling up with veggies and clean protein. I’ll be getting some good carbohydrates in Friday and Saturday as well, but nothing too crazy. As many of you know I’ve never been much of a carbo-loader. I get what I need close to a big run but throughout the week I eat very little grain and limit my sugars to fruit. I’ve found I’m able to limit inflammation this way and it’s how my body feels best. When I’m on the course, I’ll be using Clif gels and blocks to get the quick sugars I need to burn for fuel.

Overall, I’m feeling good about everything. I believe I’m ready. Still, I have had a few hangups about the weather. I’ve let it take up quite a bit of headspace already and that had me a bit frustrated for a while. But, after some meditation/clearing my head, I’ve been able to let go of what I can’t control. The forecast literally switches every few hours from 10% to 50% chance of showers. I really don’t want it to rain. But, I think I am finally getting to a place where I believe I’m going to make it through whatever I have to. If I’m being real and let myself delve a little deeper, I think the weather has served as a bit of a distraction. This is a big week–a week I honestly was never quite sure I would get to. It hasn’t taken me 17 weeks to get to this week–it’s taken me 17 years. I think obsessing over the weather is easier than actually letting myself be present and feel all the emotions that are starting to course through me. I feel a little crazy. Crazy that the race is finally here. Crazy about what happened today in lower Manhattan. Crazy that it’s November tomorrow and life is just flying by.

Sometimes I wish I could just pull out a Zack Morris freeze frame–just pause everything, or at least slow it down for just a second. I hate the feeling of not being able to hold on.

Although I’ve never run a marathon before, I know from other experiences that I need to take one day at a time–and also, take an interest in someone besides myself. I think a lot of the craziness I am feeling is that I’ve got a lot of me me me swirling around in my head. Whenever my thinking is in a self-centered loop track, I know I need to reach outside and see how other people are doing.

So…that means you! Please, share with me…what’s going on with you this week? With running, with not running, with your new job, with your kiddos–how are you feeling? Anything going on a loop in your brain that you need to cut off? Anyone else running NYC this week? Talk to me about everything besides the weather!!

Thanks for sticking with me for 18 weeks you guys. You’ve been absolutely unbelievable. There’s no way I’m making it to that starting line without you. x

PS–Please stay tuned Sunday morning for the last installment of my mile by mile series. I will be posting early in the AM before I leave to go catch the ferry to Staten Island. Will also be posting my bib number in case anyone wants to track me plodding along. Thanks guys. x