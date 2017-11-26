Shifting Perspective

The end of a Thanksgiving weekend seems like an opportune time to talk about a change in perspective. Perhaps it’s all in my head, but somehow the state of the world feels shifted during a 24 hours when the majority of the country is focused on the things they are grateful for. I think ever since I was little I’ve closed my eyes on Thanksgiving and Christmas and thought, why can’t every day be like this? As I gear up for a stressful and chaotic next couple of weeks at work, I’m realizing how critical this four day hiatus has been in getting my mind right. I really want to end the year strong–personally, physically, and professionally. I think all of the gratitude in the air has helped with my peace of mind. I know that everything will get done and everything will be ok–even if it doesn’t all get done when and how I think it should.
Many of you remember how devastated I was a month ago when our yoga studio shut it’s doors after fourteen years in the community. My joints and muscles are absolutely miserable without those 26 postures so my hubs and I didn’t waste any time in finding our new place to practice. We were a bit crabby in the beginning because getting to class now requires a subway ride (one whole stop) instead of a walk, and because the prices at the new studio are considerably more. With all that, I am here to confirm: Change is Good. As I’ve gotten better at inviting change into my life–or at least not outright rejecting it, I’ve been able to see the positives more and more quickly.
Being at this new studio has made us realize there was a lot the old one was lacking. I think that the convenience of the old studio, along with the love that I had for one teacher personally, blinded me to everything that had been missing from my practice for a while. I forgot how transformative really good instruction can be. So far, the teachers at the new studio have been incredible and the environment is full of energy and inspiration. It’s only been four weeks, but I’ve already learned/remembered a few things that are making a world of difference for me, inside and outside the yoga room:
- Sometimes the smallest corrections can bring about unbelievably BIG changes. Last Saturday, during bow pose, my teacher instructed me to press the top of my feet into the palm of my hands as I kicked up. I’ve been told to kick up a million times, but no one had ever given me such a clear visualization before for this posture–press the top of my feet into the palm of my hands. It changed everything. My body sprang up into a teardrop in no time and I got the massive backward bend you’re supposed to get but that eludes many in this posture. The relief I felt when I was done was insane; nothing like reversing hours and hours of slumping forward on a computer each day.
- Often advice meant for other people helps me too. Without realizing it, I was stuck in a bit of a rut at our old studio. I was often just going through the motions rather than looking at any moment in class as a real opportunity for growth or change. Now in the new space I’m feeling revitalized and more open and attentive to everything around me. I’ve noticed lately that a lot of instruction being given to my classmates applies to me too. I think with marathon training especially I was very much in “run your own race” mode. While that is generally positive, I’m just now realizing that it also has meant that I can be a bit closed off to what’s going on around me. Whether we are beginners or more advanced practitioners, there is a lot basic guidance that applies to all of us. Sometimes it feels good to be one among many.
- My energy matters in the yoga room, and in the world. I’ve been in a few classes lately that were total killers. This past Saturday was especially brutal. The heat felt relentless as we were all detoxing from two days of gorging on leftover stuffing and too much sugar. All over the room, people were dropping like flies–which is to say that many were taking breaks and resting often rather than pushing through the entire class. All but one guy in the corner seemed content with their limitations that day. This guy was obviously struggling and kept on sitting down. Frustrated, he kept fidgeting and doing other stretches. While it never bothers me when someone next to me sits down, I felt distracted by this guy from all the way across the room. I must not have been the only one because eventually, the teacher asked him to just sit still or take a savasana if and when he needed to rest. She explained that his superfluous movements could make it difficult for other students to concentrate. He obliged and eventually seemed to calm down. All of this got me thinking about the next couple weeks I have ahead of me at work. We are being audited by our studio which basically means Showtime comes in to look over all of our files and make sure we are doing our jobs correctly. I’ve never gotten too worked up over audits cause I know my team and I know we do a good job. Still, a lot of people get pretty stressed during this time. In the past I think I’ve reacted in a way that only added to people’s anxieties. I’d get annoyed when I felt like people were taking the job too seriously. After all, we are making television, we are not curing cancer. (I probably said this out loud, at least once a day.) While I may have been right, I’m not sure I was always helpful. This year I am just going to focus on making the environment lighter and on being useful wherever I can be, even if I think what’s being done is stupid or unnecessary. My actions very rarely only affect me. That’s something I want to continue to remember throughout this holiday season.
Here’s to hoping this rejuvenation of my yoga practice will help keep me open, mindful, and present–in the last 35 days of this year, and beyond.
How about you? Anything you’re learning in your yoga or running or swim regimen that’s really translating into real life lately? How’s your head feeling going into the holiday season? Anything you’re especially dreading that you might be able to shift your perspective on? I wanna hear it all, please do tell…
header: lesly juarez
17 thoughts on “Shifting Perspective”
Kudos to you Cat! Yeah sometimes it’s hard to let go of the old routine. But some things happen for a reason! I have been reluctant to lift more weights for fear it might make my legs sore. I’ve done it the last 3 weeks and I improved considerably during my race on Thursday. Change can be good indeed!
Great post! I’m so glad you’re adjusting to and enjoying your new studio. You’re right, change is hard, but when we open ourselves up to it we often find that there is so much positive!
I totally hear you on how small adjustments can result in big changes. I’ve recently started the habit of reading during my lunch hour, and having that time to get out of my head has brought so much more centered-ness to my days. It’s also helped me get more into the habit of packing my lunch instead of going out – when I have my book to look forward to and focus on I’m not as tempted to go out for lunch. It’s funny how one little habit can have ripple effects like that.
November has been rough for me. Cabin fever is hitting me already – I just have no energy. I don’t usually respond this way to the arrival of fall/winter, so it’s weird. But as frustrating as it is to feel like such a lump, I’m trying to show myself some grace. We can’t be “on” all the time and maybe I just really need some recovery after a busy and eventful year. And even though it’s far off, I have to admit I’m enjoying the change in looking forward to the warm weather of spring and summer instead of dreading it!
Glad you found a new yoga studio and that it’s working out better than expected. My word this year is ‘stretch’ though no in the yoga sense, in the sense of trying new things. Maybe next year my word will be ‘change.’ I’m going to bounce that around in my brain for awhile.
Do you have a running goal for 2018? I guess my goal would be to get off the couch and run a little somewhere. That would be a ‘change.’ 🙂
I enjoy when you comment on your yoga studio. I began yoga in the same style of hot yoga and am always amazed at after hundreds of classes I can pick up a cue that is spoken differently by an instructor and it opens up a world of possibility.
After two long trail race/runs this fall it has been challenging to find the balance, literally, on one foot and stay grounded to find proper form versus going through the motions. It can be so humbling but offer so much growth.
I’m glad you’re enjoying your new studio and hope the last month of the year puts a nice capper on what seems like a great year for you. Thanks for a good morning read. Now…off to yoga for me!
I’m so glad your new yoga studio is working out. I completely get what you mean about small things making a big difference and listening to what is being said to other people and seeing if you need that adjustment, too. I had no idea the end point of bow pose was as illustrated – ha! I look more like a seal when I’m doing it!
I’ve made a change in my yoga practice because I’ve been doing the rehab stretching for my post-marathon injury (oh – I didn’t mention that before your mara, did I!? Basically not an injury from running a mara, but from bad organisation: if you read my race report you’ll know the half-marathon folk overtook us near the end of the mara. Running in the gutter, including stepping down onto or hopping over drain covers gave me some damage to my left side – the muscles from lower back to knee went into spasm and my buttock stopped firing! But 2 physio sessions, a horrible massage and lots of stretching later and I’m OK again, though have lost a month of mara training for the next one) and so my hamstrings are x times looser and WOW I can suddenly get into the slightly more advanced than usual parts of postures more comfortably. My yoga was kind of stuck at one point and that’s fine, it’s my practice, but it’s nice to be able to do a few different things and know I’m more flexible.
I’m making some changes, too, to get my running a little faster and stronger and shift some of that marathon “softness” we’ve been talking about. I’d got into a few bad habits I didn’t need through the end of mara training when I was so.fatigued, so I’ve drawn up a little chart with no snacking and less chocolate and more classes at the gym. Small changes that should translate into better sleep and stronger running. Hope so, anyway. I don’t tend to blog about food changes as I have two eating-disordered friends I worry about triggering, but I’ll try to remember to stop by in a few months to report back!
Good luck for the busy work time, some great thinking and working around that has already gone on, I can see, so I’m sure it will go well.
That’s a great tip for bow pose, absolutely so important how a small shift in approaching an asana can make it so much more accessible!
Isn’t it Ida? Just those words made me visualize it so differently and it was a dramatic difference. I know a lot of people get bored only doing one style of yoga. I love Bikram–sticking to the same 26 postures means even the smallest changes are really revelatory! Thanks for reading lady! x
I’m so glad to read that you found a new studio and your practice is flourishing. i’m so glad to be back on my mat and/or in the yoga silks. It truly is transformative how the slightest adjustment or correction can completely alter a pose for you. It definitely crosses over into our everyday lives. Sometimes we need a little change not a big miraculous change to improve our lives. Great post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww thank you so much. I have to say I am very touched that you seem to remember how bummed I was about the old studio–really happy that the change has ended up being positive.
I also really like what you’ve said here about needing little changes–I feel like i should look for the little changes more. I think I am probably always too focused on the big kahunas–always looking for the BIG life changing things–all the while, little things are changing my life every day. Thanks for this lady!! x
LikeLiked by 1 person
I had to step away from my yoga studio for just over a year due to life and finances, so i know how much it stinks. Fortunately, I was able to get back there this fall and have made it a priority. It feels so good to be back!
What great lessons Cat! Thanks for sharing them as it’s a good reminder:)
Of course AJ. Hope you had a great thanksgiving!! x
Yup a month ago:) I have to say I like our timing that spreads the holidays out a bit more:)
Ah! I am the worst, I forgot, Canada! Sorry girl!!
No problem:)
Hi Cat, very thoughtful post. I need to get back to yoga following several years marred by surgery, adrenal fatigue and fibromyalgia and severe daily headaches. Love doing some stretching ands cautious taxi chi, now it’s time for the real deal. Thanks for the encouragement.
Thanks Suzy! I hope you are indeed able to get back into it–seems like it would be incredibly restorative for you and help with all those things!
