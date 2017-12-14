I’ve got nothin’.
There are starts to three different posts with 500-700 words each sitting in my draft tab. I hate all of them.
Over the past year I’ve been really proud of the work I’ve put out on this blog. As all of you know, it’s a little bit of a feat every time you hit that ‘Publish’ button, and put yourself out there into the world. I don’t feel nervous sharing my work anymore, but I am always anxious to see how people will respond. A lot of writers say you’re supposed to write for yourself. I’m not big on “supposed to” cause it almost never fits me, and then I am sitting in a place where I’m wrong or inadequate. I do write for other people. I write what I want to write, and I do it with the focus of reaching the one person it needs to reach. I always hope there’s that one person out there that reads something I’ve written and gets to laugh or cry, or nod their head and think, thank God, I’m not the only one.
I’ve really been reaching the past couple of weeks. I haven’t loved the past two pieces I’ve posted, and that feeling is foreign to me. That’s not to say that I love everything I write, but usually there is a level of effort and pride–a certain standard I hold to everything I share with you guys. I’ve been digging deep to give you the best of what I have, but honestly, I’m coming up short. I really wanted to finish out the year strong. I keep visualizing my last mile of the marathon, where somehow my legs woke up and pushed through to that finish line after feeling dead for several miles before. I’m trying to replicate that with my writing. I keep stepping on the gas hoping there’s just a bit left to go on. But so far, nothing.
I can’t give you guys anymore crap that I’m not proud of. I won’t. I’m coming to terms with the fact that perhaps finishing the year strong means something different than I envisioned. For me, it might be about letting go, and having gratitude for how far I’ve come. I think it’s also about resting and recuperating to get ready to give 2018 everything I’ve got. I’ve been sick for the past several days. It’s just a cold–a constant runny nose, lots of sneezing, fits of uncontrollable coughing. Last week on Sunday I randomly started vomiting and couldn’t keep any food down for hours. This is how my body reacts when it needs rest. It’s learned that it has to physically STOP me, otherwise, I will usually keep going. I’ve worked really hard to try to get better at this, but blogging hasn’t helped that effort. You see, I don’t really count writing and blogging in the things I have to take a break from. I’ll skip a workout or a yoga class, and call it a rest day, but I’m still up at 430 or 500 writing and outlining future pieces. I just really want to be good. I really want this blog to be a place somebody could stumble upon and think, hey, this might be worth following–there may be something for me here.
I want to start the New Year with a bang. But it’s not going to happen if I keep running myself ragged. It’s a tough lesson to learn, but I think I can spare myself some pain and anxiety if I stop fighting it, and just let go. So, this means, you may not see any more posts from me for the rest of the year! I was pretty determined to have a Christmas post, and of course something for New Year’s. I still might. But it’s got to come to me in a glorious jolt–it’s got to pour out of me. I want to have so much to share with you that I can’t type as fast as the words are coming. That’s how I’ve felt for most of this year. It’s what makes me love to write. I’ve got to take a break to get it back.
In the meantime, I’ll be savoring time with my friends and family, eating great food, and enjoying every bit of running and yoga my body decides it wants to partake in. I’ll be a little less active in the blogoshpere–not as much reading and commenting as usual. But still expect to hear from me–I love keeping up with you all, it makes my heart happy.
Since I’ve been a bit down on myself the past week and unhappy with my writing, I wanted to end on a positive note, and share some of my favorite posts I’ve done this year. If you’re new to my blog, I hope you’ll find something you can connect and nod your head to. If you’ve been around here for a while–thank you. You’re the best.
My Best of 2017:
- Aww, just a young pup, here I’m reflecting a bit on all the feelings, just about a week after learning I got into the NYC marathon through the lottery. I had to include this as well cause I think it’s the first post that I decided I was going to really commit to blogging.
- I finally run my first under 2 hour 13.1 at the Brooklyn Half this year!
- Oy, 2017 has been something else right? Here I talked about how blogging can sometimes feel stupid, in the midst of it all.
- I reached 100 followers back in June, and it was such a thrill for me. I’ve got a few more now and I’m incredibly grateful for all of you!
- I had so many people from back in high school contact me privately after this post to tell me how much they connected to it. It felt really good.
- The perfect summer day with my love, windows down, tunes up.
- Thinking I may need to reread this post about rest .Over and over and over again, apparently!
- I was ecstatic to share the wonders of magnesium oil, and have been overjoyed at how many people have gotten in touch with me and said it has worked for them.
- This post did not get the biggest response, but it meant a lot to me. I think it’s the first time I open up a bit about my sobriety.
- I think I lose some readers when I start talking less about running, and more about stuff like this, but that’s ok. I’m thinking 2018 will bring similar posts.
- I’m a mixed girl from the Midwest who now lives in NYC and is married to a white guy from Queens–I see color, everyday.
- Out of my weekly marathon training check-ins, this is one of the ones you guys liked best.
- New readers may not know, I wrote a mile by mile series to go with my marathon training. It was grueling, and I often regretted having started it while I was going through it. Now I’m really proud of it and happy I saw it all the way through. I think Miles 13 & 14 was one of my favs–I love the juxtaposition of how weak my eating disorder used to make me feel up against how strong I felt during training.
- Podcast Queen
- My favorite weekly marathon check-in. I was just a few weeks away, and learning so much!
- I’ll forever be grateful to this post because it introduced my blog to SO many new readers through WordPress Discover. It’s funny, this post is about getting sober, and I’ve had so many people lovingly reach out and thank me for sharing my story. Honestly, every time it’s happened I’ve thought–my story? That’s like a minute of my story! It’s a lifelong journey for sure–always more to come on this front. Thanks to all who received this part so warmly!
- Ending that grueling mile by mile series felt just as good as crossing the actual finish line!!
- My most EPIC DAY of 2017–and maybe of my life.
- Writing this piece was a relief, especially because so many of you seemed to be able to relate to me on it. That’s got to be one of the biggest gifts of blogging–having people relate to you. You are never the only one!
- My last marathon reflection. Someone commented that this piece was sad and heavy. I took that as a huge compliment–it’s what I meant for it to be. That being said, I understand why less of you were into this one. It’s the holidays, time to take in the happy!
It’s funny, the posts that I was the most excited about or thought were my strongest, are not always the ones that other people respond to. Do you guys find that as well?
Like I said, if inspiration strikes, I may get some holiday posts in here. If not, everyone please enjoy the season. Looking forward to a strong and hopeful 2018. x
18 thoughts on “I’ve Got Nothin’”
My body will tell me when I need a break in that same way, and I think it’s totally normal (and good!) to take breaks when you are feeling it. I’m the same way in that when I commit to something, I REALLY want to do it REALLY well. I am bad at taking breaks. But trying to be better. I’ve also noticed that other people DON’T REALLY NOTICE when I take breaks! I mean that in a good, relieving way – like my first instinct is to think “oh everyone’s gonna think I’m slacking” but in reality… nobody thinks that. Everyone is too wrapped up in their own stuff. To sum up: take that break!
I struggle and then other times it just flows. It’s like a good run vs a bad run, I have no idea what makes the difference. I can do all the same prep and have the exact same routine, but then the run sucks! Or I can drink a glass of wine, stay up too late, not drink water and the next day have the best run ever. It’s confusing. Often I find if there is something I really want to get out, I trip over my words and can’t get started or can’t finish.
You are not alone and I love reading your work. All of it! 🙂
I actually love this whole post and appreciate that you put it out there. I’m fairly new to blogging and try super hard to just write what feels right, but it’s not always easy. Things like this help remind me to keep working toward being genuine and not to force things.
you’re a natural writer. not to say that you don’t work at it, but there’s a clean simplicity to your stories that seems so natural. it’s your voice.
not every post needs to be epic or life-changing. sometimes we just like to hear the voice of a friend.
Well said, Joseph!
I’ve been having a real hard time with this cold weather, the discomfort, the drying heater, the isolation because I can’t just go out and walk because of the ice. This morning, after reading this piece, I started thinking about the purpose of winter- rest, reflection, getting the seeds fed and hearty so they can open come spring. It is a different kind of self-care, but self-care nonetheless. I don’t know what that means right now. I haven’t done this in years. But, I will learn and discover. I was starting to get discouraged and fearful about the long winter. But, since I was able to see clearly your need for rest and reflection, it occurred to me hat I needed that, too. Life wasn’t punishing me, or chastising me, just nudging me to discover a new path. Thanks, again, for the push. Do you know how fun it is to get ready for Christmas because you and Mikey are coming? And Jules and Isla and Evie! Love you so much. Ma
Constance Henderson
I think we all go through this, I had a huge lull in creativity after writing about marathon training for MONTHS! Just give it some time the creative spark will come back and YES just look at the awesome writing you’ve provided us with already. Take your rest and enjoy it! xo
The ideas and the passion will continue flowing eventually 🙂 Keep up the great writing 🙂
To answer your question it’s almost NEVER the posts or stories I feel the best about that get the most attention and/or positive feedback!
It’s also inevitable that you’ll have a period where you perceive your writing to not be up to scratch (remember it’s just your perception). You’ve had such a strong central narrative of the marathon to tie your posts to for the last little while it’s not always easy dealing with the “what’s next” portion. My advice is to not be excessively hard on yourself – there’s nothing wrong with being critical of your own work as I believe that reflects passion and commitment for what you are doing but it’s easy to become overly negative. Each piece you write is part of the learning process and not everything has to be for public consumption 🙂
I find that writing something totally different – dialogue only story, drabble, haiku, 26 sentence story with consecutive letters of the alphabet – reminds me why I have fun with words. Everyone is different but don’t be afraid to take a break. If you can run a marathon you have mental strength which means you won’t allow yourself to be gone for long and making excuses 🙂
Have a wonderful end to 2017 if I don’t see you around the blogosphere and here’s to sharing lots of words in 2018 x
Have a rest, sweety. Your body is telling you to. So will we.
And yes, the posts I’m most proud of are the ones that do nothing, just like the book I crafted so carefully with the best title for being found by searchers has sold nothing! We just never know!
Hope you have a peaceful and lovely Christmas and New Year and a good start to 2018. And thank you for sharing your marathon story.
It worked! I stumbled on you and thought ” hey this might be worth following” and I still am. Different aspects of different posts touch me, make me nod… so that is something strong and positive and take that with you into 2018! Keep writing I love reading x
You have no idea how big of a smile this gave me and how warm this made me feel today. My dream coming true <3. Thank you for being a reader–you're incredibly appreciated. Your words give me such strength for the new year–thanks again! x
I have to echo these experiences: sometimes I work for AGES on a post, with research/links/good images etc, thinking it’s really valuable myself, and it goes OK… other posts I sit down and zoom off in 2 hours, just chatting away to my readers, and they get the most engagement and comments. Go figure. But yes, REST and relax, and just keep reading and doodling; enjoy real experiences in the real world; and it’s OK to take a month or two off, nothing dramatic will happen in the blogsphere that really matters, xO G
YES! Real experiences in the real world. It’s not that I don’t have these all the time-I’m not much for the social media world–but I think always being “on” I am always thinking about how my experiences in the real world can be shared through my writing. I think I just need to live for a sec, and relax, and enjoy the great people around me. I had dinner tonight with a group of girlfriends and there was a moment when we all ERUPTED in laughter over something. I looked around and everyone was really having their hardest laugh–the kind where you’re in tears because you’re laughing so hard. I was actually able to freeze that moment, just for a second. I felt all the warmth and wonderfulness of it. It felt like LIFE. It was amazing. Looking forward to lots more of that in the next couple weeks!
And glad you can relate on the posts–on some days I think it’s cool that people like posts that i don’t think are as strong, gives me such a different perspective!
Have a great holiday season G, see you in the New Year! x
Well I am glad you posted this because I feel exactly the same! I started my blog just for me, to write about my experiences of parenting and life and sobriety, but now I feel frozen. I feel as though I have a responsibility to give my audience something worthwhile to read. I second guess every post, every time I hit ‘publish’. So I think I’m going to go back to writing for me. Good idea! Good to know I’m not alone. Thank you! x
You are definitely not alone!! It’s so great that you are realizing that you want to write for you–I think it’s so important to have that focus. I bet when you get back to writing for you whatever comes will feel natural and true–it will be your best work. I can’t wait to read <3. Have a great holiday lady. x
Hey Cat,
Glad you are taking care of yourself and taking the rest you need. Looks like you’ve left a fabulous selection for me to read when I’m feeling the need for a “Cat Fix”. I love your writing and how genuine it is. So I’ll have fun reading while you are resting and recovering, and waiting for the enthusiasm to build. Take as much time as you need!!!!
As far as your comment/question on posts and your faves vs. reader faves, I’ve been thinking a bit about that myself, with both my 6 months of blogging and the end of the year coming up. I’ve noticed the same thing. That which I may be most proud of or feel the greatest connection to may not be what resonates the most with readers. Interesting conundrum.
So to you, have a wonderful holiday with your fam, stay warm, and I’ll see you when you are ready to return. xxx
You’re the sweetest Steph. You’ve been such a source of inspiration and encouragement for me over the past several months. Thank you for that. Btw, I have read and LOVED your sugar post but work has been so crazy I hadn’t found a moment to comment. I hope your cleanse of it is going well–you are strong! No way I could do it BEFORE the holiday, but it will certainly happen after! Glad to know you’ll be around when I inevitably vent about the challenge of it here!
Have a wonderful Holiday Steph. Much love to you. x
