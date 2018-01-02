Hello All, Happy New Year!! I hope you have had a fantastic holiday season and are as optimistic about 2018 as I am. I’ve stepped away from the blog for about three weeks–I’ve really missed all of you guys!! However the past few days have been full of waking up with thoughts stirring around in my brain and jotting down notes in my phone at the supermarket or gym so as not to lose ideas. I’m filled with excitement and inspiration which makes me confident that taking the time off was the best decision I could have made. I feel glad to be in a place right now where my mind and my body are in sync with each other and in agreement about what I need and where I’m at (it hasn’t always been that way). The end of 2017 found me full of gratitude, but also extremely physically, emotionally, and mentally exhausted. With a week to go before Christmas I was having trouble putting together work emails. Constructing basic sentences felt like a monumental task. Getting out of town, sleeping in, exercising at a lower intensity, and spending time with family and friends was exactly what I needed to get back to feeling jazzed about all the things I love to do.

I knew things were really getting back to a more normal happy place when I was finally able to listen to one of my usual podcasts at the gym this morning. I’m not shuddering at political talk or shutting off the news and turning on Christmas music like I was just a couple weeks ago. Rest really works!! With the pep back in my step, I am anxious to jump back into everything. But I think before I do, I want to take a very quick look back at 2017. I know I know, everyone’s already done these reflections. I’m sorry I’m late! But I can’t skip it, especially since I’ll be spending the next couple weeks really trying to get clear on my intentions for 2018. I’ve decided like everything else in my life, it’s alright if I’m a little bit behind the pack. For me, there’s always a process, and that means, first things first.

I had two main fitness goals for 2017–run a half marathon in under 2 hours, and complete my first full marathon. I’m happy to say I was able to accomplish both. In the Spring I ran 1:58:22 at the Brooklyn Half and later on in November, I completed the NYC Marathon in 4:53:18. My full marathon time was not what I was hoping for but the experience of the entire weekend far surpassed any disappointment I had in my performance. I’ve always been extremely invested in my fitness but I’ve never really set specific goals like I did in 2017. It was a challenge and a blast. I’m really glad that I was able to spend a year giving so much energy to my running and that I was able to complete everything I wanted to without injury.

Another goal I had for 2017 was to finally commit to my blog wholeheartedly. I think “success” in blogging looks different for everyone depending on what we want from it. I think for the couple of years prior, any type of success in blogging had always eluded me because I was never willing to stick with it; I was always very self-conscious about what I wrote and I wasn’t always willing to put my work out there. This past year I had a huge breakthrough–I would write, and I would share it, and I would put my head down and write and share some more. The results have been tremendous and far more fulfilling than I could have imagined. When I used to have a larger presence on social media I would always look at the number of followers or likes I had–that was what was important, what was telling me how I was doing. Breaking away from that model and instead trying to connect to people one on one through my blog has been life-changing. Now there is not a day that goes by that I don’t have at least a few (often several) meaningful interactions with fascinating people all across the world.

I think my overall hope for 2017 was that I end it feeling like I gave it everything that I have. That hope came to life. I can honestly say that there has never been a year that I have worked harder, and that has been more gratifying than I ever envisioned. In the past few weeks that I have taken off there hasn’t been one moment where I’ve felt guilty for lying around or anxious about sleeping in till 7am (I know I gotta work on that). I know that I’ve pushed and extended myself and I’ve felt deserving of every moment of relaxation and rest. It’s been wonderful, and it’s opened my eyes to exactly how I want to live from here on out. Marathon training taught me that I can push myself much further than I can see in front of me. It’s shown me that if I take care of myself, I can extend my life way beyond the boundaries I thought were surrounding me. As I start formulating my goals for 2018, I can’t help but smirk since I’m certain whatever the Universe has in store is probably far beyond what I’m able to imagine and hope for myself.

I hope all of you are feeling as well rested and rejuvenated as I am. Or is that ridiculous? Is it incredibly annoying that I should expect anyone to emerge from the holiday season relaxed? I know it can be a stressful time. Apologies if I’ve sounded a tad idealistic. Trust me, I had my moments with my family as well. But overall I feel like I got what I needed to pick myself up and give this next year a real go. There is so much I can’t wait to share with all of you. Thanks so much to everyone who has been on this journey with me for a while. For those who I am not as well acquainted with yet and especially those of you who have just recently joined me during my hiatus, WELCOME! I am so happy to have you here and I can’t wait learn from you in 2018. Please stay tuned.

I’m off to read read read all of your blogs–I cannot wait to catch up with everyone! Please say hi and let me know how you’ve been doing, can’t wait to hear from you all! x

