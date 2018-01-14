Hustling out of Hibernation

For a long time I used to dread this time of year, and for pretty good reason. Winter is cold and dark. It’s hard to stir up motivation to be social; watching Netflix and ordering in soup dumplings becomes far more appealing than bundling up and hailing taxis in the snow. Despite the intentions of New Year’s resolutions, it’s also historically been a prime time for me to pack on a few pounds. Forget the crisp salads of summer, my body craves richer, more comforting foods. It’s also harder to get out of bed in the dark and get to the gym or pile on all the layers required to exercise outdoors. Most people I talk to agree that bears really have it right–hibernation during these months is really the way to go.
After years of battling a bit of seasonal depression, I think I’ve finally turned this hibernation theory on it’s head. I’ve found some genuine love for January, February, and March. When I first started writing this I was tempted to say that this has become one of my favorite times of year. That’s bullshit. I can’t lie–summer is my front runner and spring and fall have an almost endless number of great things going for them. Still, there is something awesome that I think the winter season has that sets it apart from the others: a lack of expectations. We don’t look for many breakthroughs or big triumphs when it’s cold; many of us are just trying to get by. I think that makes a great setting for unexpected progress.
I love working out really hard in the winter because it almost feels like I am doing it in secret. I’m not out running races. I wear hoodies and baggy sweaters everyday. I walk around outside in a huge black puffer coat. I draw little to no attention to myself. For a tall, big-haired woman living in a big city, it’s a welcome respite to travel under the radar. By the time spring comes, I feel like I’ve had enough time in my cocoon to emerge and be seen.
My workouts so far this year have not just been hard on the intensity level–it’s really been all about the details. I’ve decided to strip all three things I do–yoga, strength training, and running, down to the studs, and build them back up in the most optimal way that I can. Winter is the perfect time to get into the nitty gritty and work on form and rehabbing injuries or bothersome areas. When the warmer months come, I’m hoping my body will be running like a well-oiled machine. Perhaps it will even be game for a performance or two.
Yoga
I tell everyone who asks, my favorite times to practice Bikram yoga are the winter and the summer. In the summer I am already fairly warmed up when I get into class, so I can carefully push my flexibility. It’s a great time to discover what I am capable of and realize the falseness of many of the limits I had set for myself. It’s also a great way to adjust to summer temperatures. While everyone else is “dying” when it’s 90 degrees, I’m perfectly comfortable.
The winter is great for hot yoga as well. Obviously, it feels amazing to drop all the heavy layers and get into a toasty room. Since the frigid temperatures outside do not allow my body immediate flexibility like the warm temperatures of the summer do, I’ve taken to focusing more on strength and alignment. While running the marathon was fantastic for me mentally, it was really hard on my body. I’m incredibly impressed by all the people who ran a fall marathon like I did, and are now already in training for something in the spring. That’s just not how I’m built. I’ve got big heavy bones and ample hips, and the repetitive pounding on the concrete for really long distances is not what my body wants 12 months out of the year.
My right hamstring is something that’s bothered me for years. What’s been sort of cool is that the past few weeks, I’ve made a few discoveries about it. I’ve always known that my left hamstring was much more flexible than the right. Now I’ve come to realize that my left side is also much stronger and is constantly compensating for my right side. In almost all of my postures, I’m making adjustments that are throwing my body out of alignment. This winter is all about getting in balance. This has meant that for now, I am not going nearly as deep into many postures as I normally would. I’ve sacrificed balance for depth for too long. All that depth–all that looking like I’m going really far into the postures is not worth anything if it’s throwing my body out of alignment and only strengthening one side. Now I’m performing something as simple as a sit-up, and noticing a dramatic difference when I slow down and make sure I’m using my entire abdomen to pull myself up, not just my left side. Needless to say there’s been a lot of “Oh, that’s what that’s supposed to feel like” moments in the past few weeks.
Strength training
While I was dedicated to maintaining my strength training during marathon training, I definitely did not make any new strides. Lifting during that time was really all about staying injury free. I learned a few years ago that I really needed to strengthen my hips and my quads if my knees were going to withstand all the miles I wanted to put on them. All that has worked swimmingly, but I’m anxious to get back to a more focused program. My hubs and I were looking at photos from our 2016 summer holiday a few weeks ago, and they really made me miss my body from that time. I was strong and lean (for me), and my metabolism was working super efficiently. I think strong means different things for different people. While my aerobic endurance was great running long distances and my mental stamina was through the roof–it’s not the type of strength my body really thrives on. I like building muscle. I like gradually being able to lift heavier weights. I like banging out push-ups like it’s nothing. When I look at the pics below all I think about is how comfortable I felt in my skin, inside and out. I felt like me. While my insides still feel pretty great, I’m anxious to get back to having the outsides match. For me this means pushing running out as the focal point of my fitness, and sliding strength training in.
Just like my yoga practice needs some focus on form and realignment, so does my lifting. For the moment I am forgoing making huge gains and progressing with weight, until I’ve made sure I’m performing each exercise correctly and am actually targeting the area I’ve meant to. Right now this means I’m often getting in less reps than I’d normally like to due to time. However I think the attention to detail is going to pay off quickly. The past two weeks I’ve had that really good sore feeling on my rest day after lifting–the kind where you know things are actually changing!
Running
I’ve officially taken it inside for the winter. I bought a new winter running jacket a couple months ago only to realize my body no longer has the desire to run outside in anything under 40 degrees. It’s funny, I’ve been running in extreme cold for years. Now suddenly, I think after running the marathon, I don’t really feel like I’ve got anything to prove anymore. In fact if there is anything the marathon taught me, it’s that the distance doesn’t make me a runner. It’s my desire, love, and my dedication to the sport that qualify me. I’m excited to run in 2018, and to write about it as a person who no longer has a huge goal to work towards.
I definitely am looking to get faster this year and I think that ties in nicely with my desire to get stronger and even a bit more lean. Right now I’m running 3 days a week and keeping the total mileage at 15 miles or under. I’m running intervals on all three runs and even adding a mile or so of intense incline walking at the end of my “long” run on Sundays. It feels great. One thing I love about running shorter distances is that it allows me to run on “empty” and really helps me burn fat more efficiently. It’s tough for me to slim down running long distances because of the way they require me to fuel my body. While I am sure I took in far less carbohydrate than most runners do during marathon training, it was still way more than my body prefers. For now I’m thrilled to be taking a break from the gels and the chews. I’ve even cut out coconut water and my morning banana, which had become an almost daily hydrating/electrolyte necessity, and seemed to contribute to my fuel stores. Getting back to running without sugar has been difficult, but I know it’s what I want my “normal” to be, so I’m happily struggling through it.
Right now I am averaging somewhere between a 9 and 10 minute mile pace (closer to that 10 minute mark) on all my runs. I plan on staying in that range for all of January as I slowly build up my fitness. As these winter months progress, I hope to start shaving those averages down. I would like to eventually race a 5k in the low to mid 8 minute range. In 2016 I was doing this easily on the treadmill, but I’ve never been able to race on the road at the pace. I’m looking forward to putting in the work that will help me meet that challenge this year.
How is everyone else handling these winter months? Do you feel like your fitness is declining or amping up? Anyone else going back to the basics like me? Anyone trying something completely different than their normal routine? How about all of you training for Spring marathons–how’s the winter running comparing with the training you did in the summer? Anyone taking a complete break from running this winter? I’ve never done that–curious how it feels!
Wow! Great read. I really like how much I can relate to nearly all of this! I also do yoga, strength training and run so that’s probably why this hits so close to home. I was a little disappointed in my last marathon training as well as results to be honest. It has made me reconsider switching up some goals for 2018 and I’ve been super focused on heavier lifting at the gym. I’ve found that I really like my body when I’m able to lift more. The yoga and Pilates is such a great marriage with the running and strength training and I’m really trying to find the best weekly balance to juggle it all! For now my running is all inside as well and I’m starting every workout with interval incline sprints. It’s great for fat blasting and getting me back down to my happy weight! Love hearing your perspective on all of this. I think for me personally, the running became more of a chore this last training and I don’t ever want it to feel like that again. I’m hoping some time off with ignite that spark again soon! Until then I look forward to getting stronger and leaner and working on my postures.
Hey girl! Yes, I thought we had similar routines, so grateful that you chimed in here! I LOVE me some intervals-def agree that that and strength training is where the fat blasting is at. I just love that strong feeling you get from those intense workouts too. It’s different than running the really long distances, you know?
It’s weird, by the end of marathon training, I was still loving running–but as soon as the race was done, my desire to run for really long periods of time sort of vanished. I am being careful about being SO eager to get it back and instead I am just riding what feels good right now.
Would love to get your perspective on something. You’ve read this and I feel like sort of get the place where I am trying to get to. There is a half marathon that I love that I usually run in May. It fills up in like a half hour online and sign up is on January 31st, so I kind of have to decide soon whether i am going to do it. Anyway, there was a while there–after doing the full marathon, that I thought the half distance wasn’t shit. Now I am back to respecting the hell out of it again and realizing that it too is long distance running. What do you think is the max amount of running one can do and still be making muscle gains and slimming down? I just know with marathon training, I got much softer. It’s not that I will never do it again. I very well might. I just know how my body feels best and how I most like it to look and feel, and running long just isn’t really it. Just trying to decide if I should run this half or not! Or if I will be giving up on my other fitness goals by making running more of a priority again. I mean a half doesn’t require too much training–but I feel like it is still more mileage than I ideally want to be running right now. Idk, going back and forth. Curious what you think!
SO happy to hear from you! x
This is going to be a long one! Haha! Sooo happy you asked me that because I have recently been finally able to answer that question for myself. So back when I ran my first half in November 2016 I had started my weight loss journey in January of that year and was almost down to my goal weight. I had originally started running purely for weight loss and then it turned into something I was actually quite good at started to really enjoy as more of a stress relief. I was probably the lowest weight I had been since high school at the finish of my first half and looked pretty lean. Then, I kept running pretty consistently after that and decided to sign up for another half in February of 2017. I was weight training in between and eating SUPER strict and clean and when I started training I dropped more weight pretty quickly and looked LEAN and muscular. I loved the way I looked. However looking back I know now that even though I looked really muscular it was just because I was so lean and my muscles were popping nicely. Fast forward to after my half in February and took a little break from all the LONG runs but was still running a few times a week, doing yoga and lifting pretty heavy. I gained 5-7 pounds and felt a bit fluffier but I started to really love the way my body was shaping. I had really nice curves I hadn’t seen in awhile! I still wasn’t happy with where my weight was thought and thought if I added back in the running and started training for a half I could cut the last few pounds I wanted to lose and have a nice goal in front of me at the same time. I feel like my expectations for how I wanted my body to look consumed my training and it wasn’t how in remembered it. Instead of enjoying it I was almost dreading it! I was eating a lot more and just like you mentioned my body took on a way softer look. I was probably 10 pounds heavier than when I ran my last half in February and it made a HUGE difference! Needless to say, I decided after that to take a break from it and focus more on my yoga and strength training with a few runs when I feel like it and sprints at the gym for my cardio days. So to answer your question, I absolutely do think training for a half will get in the way of other fitness goals. It did for me for sure. I hadn’t to make a similar decision about the half that I Love in February and decided not to do it. I would stick to a 10 or even 15K if you want to focus on your muscle gains and slimming down. But listen to your body and if it tells you to sign up on January 31st, then sign up! But you absolutely will have to sacrifice those other workouts for your runs. That’s inevitable. I about burnt my self out trying to juggle both and it taught me so much about what my body responds to. I almost feel like my body somewhat got used to the running of that makes sense? So the aesethic changes just aren’t as drastic anymore when training rolls around which id be lying if I didn’t say was the only great part about training! I hope that give you some insight on the topic. Let me know if you want to pick my brain anymore! Xoxo
I was also in the best shape of my life in 2016. I was on a pretty hard hike and all of a sudden my knee started hurting. I go back and forth from it being ok and then hurting, so my running that I used to do has gone south. I am trying this 1000 mile journey to see if it will strengthen me up again. Loved reading your write-up.
Wow, 1000 miles. That’s an ambitious journey–very exciting!! I am excited to run this year but will not be getting anywhere near your mileage. I think my heart is made for the long distance but my body says otherwise ;).
Thanks so much for reading, really happy to have you here! Hope to see you again ;).
I really like this approach and perspective.
Although I’m not in specific training yet, I’ve continued to push running to build a solid base for when it starts in February. It’s amazing when the trails are snow-packed; awful when the roads and routes are sheets of glass.
I keep trying to tell myself that’s life – Conditions aren’t always going to be ideal. So I’m trying to persevere… If nothing else than to prepare me for less-than-perfect conditions come race day (however, this is much easier said than done lol). 🙂
Honestly, that’s one of my biggest problems with winter running–the condition of the roads! I mean-i don’t like the cold, but when there’s black ice and I’m not sure of the terrain, I just don’t feel great out there!
Sounds like you are gonna have that solid base when you really get going lady. Also, love that you are always finding the lessons and metaphors wherever your running or fitness takes you. I think sometimes that’s what i understand least about people who don’t work out–aren’t they missing so many lessons? So much to be learned through the physical–through the mind/body connection, and through failing and getting up and trying again!
You’re so right about winter. There seems to be a theme of trying to hang on to what we’ve built all year long when it comes to fitness. You seem to be doing just fine and then some. Keep up the good work!
Hey Randy! Happy New Year!! Hope your rehabbing is going well and you’re hanging in there and not feeling too crazy!
I’ll survive 😀
I’m just glad I don’t have a race until May so there’s no pressure to run. I’ve been running on my treadmill when it’s below about 35 and/or cloudy and rainy. Basically I have the attitude that whatever I do exercise-wise is good enough at this point.
I totally get that attitude Donna. That is where i was at in December. It’s a good place to be I think–there’s a time for it for sure. Having that attitude and allowing myself to rest more often than normal has me feeling ready to go again, so happy about that! Where’s the May race? I saw your map recently, you are SO close!
As always it looks like you’re pretty much in tune with what’s working for you physically and mentally – certainly on the running front just keeping it ticking over and not pushing the pace will be a great base to start again later in the year as and when you choose! I’m slap in the middle of summer here in Cape Town so no problems getting up early but battling the heat has been tough. I’ve got my 35-miler (Two Oceans Marathon) on Easter weekend so the training is already starting to ramp up a bit. Had a very surprising first race back where I set a new PB for 15km and managed to get a lot of time on my legs on Saturday with a 3hr30min jog/walk/hike/shuffle trip around and on Table Mountain – by far the longest and furthest I’ve been in about 2 months and so far my body hasn’t given up entirely!
I love winter runs in Cape Town – it never gets crazy cold (unless you’re right on top of the mountain) and we tend to have a lot less wind. You generally get a bit of rain but as a Welshman that’s never a problem for me 🙂
Wow NIk, sounds like you are in the thick of it and getting good and ready for that 35 miler. I like your jog/walk/hike/shuffle you did on Saturday. I am trying to add in a bit more walking than I usually do–there’s something I really like about it. It feels useful to my fitness and even hard when I do hills and stuff–and I can really focus on my core and using my glutes, etc. I feel like as a runner I’ve been a bit negative on the walking–and sometimes I just get impatient and feel like i want to run. But it really is useful and therapeutic and good for fitness I think to mix it up.
I have another blogger friend in South Africa and she was saying how hot her runs have been. Today I wrapped a scarf around my head three times to shield from the wind. Opposite ends of the world–pretty crazy ;).
Great post, even for this slug who doesn’t run, lift weights, or do yoga.
I would NEVER call you a slug Georgia!! You’ve always seemed like a pretty dynamic woman to me! 😉
Here somewhere around the southern tip of Africa, we are running in sweltering temperatures, with high humidity. It’s at times like this that even wearing black running pants which absorb the heat, make you feel so bad! I’m trying to get my running done by 7am, before the sun is too hot, but I’m not coping well with my 4:30 wake ups!
LikeLiked by 1 person
4:30 wake-ups are rough for sure! I always prefer heat to cold but I have a feeling the heat there is not what I am used to! Great that you are still managing to get your runs in. I saw that you and the fam were out exercising together as well–SO awesome!
Hey, great post. I’ve been out of action since Xmas even taking time off work for the first time ever. I’ve had a few swims but nothing to write home about. Struggling with my mood and body acceptance at the moment but thankfully a good few years sober have given me enough self awareness to spot when I’m in the danger zone. Sending big love and looking forward to seeing you later I. The year ❤️S x
LikeLiked by 1 person
*in the year*
Thanks lady. I know you’ve had a bit of a tough start to the year, but so glad you have that awareness you mentioned. So important. You know you will get through all of this–the feelings you have now won’t be permanent!
So excited about seeing you this year as well! We just finished booking our airfare and all our airbnb’s this past weekend so made me even more excited!
I know you are a Dublin girl but do you guys not live there now? I couldn’t remember.
Yes, I am from Dublin( love my county) We live just outside but I work there 3 days a week. It just a bus ride away or 20 mins by car. Send the deets and I’ll make sure we’re around ❤️
I love your plan Cat!! I had never thought of my winter workouts as secret, but what an awesome idea! I’m going to use that to give me the motivation I’ve been lacking lately!
I love that you get this AJ–yeah I don’t know why I sort of like thinking of it as a secret–but it works for me. I love the idea of emerging in the Spring–getting sun, taking off layers of clothes, shaving my legs!! LOL.
Lol exactly! I’ll take everyone by surprise- might even be the ticket to get me up early again for a workout:)
I took a 3 week break at the beginning of the winter because of some leg pain and so I’m just getting into it now. It’s been tough as we’ve had pretty much an artic blast, followed by miserable rain. But I’ve made it out a few days and I’m looking forward to getting back into a routine and training for some halfs.
Sounds good Q! I’ve got some time to decide but trying to figure out whether I want to do the half I normally do in May. Seems like a no brainer–and after the marathon, I stopped thinking of halves as long distance–but Idk, not sure I even want to run that long right now. Enjoying the short stuff. We will see!
Glad you got some rest and are back up and at it now. Hope the weather starts to cooperate a bit more! Take care. x
and oh yeah, I’m jealous of the pushups–not sure my wonky shoulder will ever get there. x
Push-ups are one of my favorites because the improvement each week is so visible! And hey, never say never! I know a woman who was doing modified push-ups for ever and she kept adjusting the modification till she could finally do a few straight ones with the correct form. It was pretty impressive!
always possible. I was given a copy of the RBG (Ruth Bader Ginsberg) workout for christmas, and she started from nothing and can now do 20 regular pushups, in her 80’s and after 2 kinds of cancer. So yeah, I may need to pushup and shutup.
HAHA, LOVE this!!
I’m impressed by your self awareness and your willingness to slow down and fill in the gaps–very wise, and it very likely will improve a lot of stuff. Great job with recognizing your body asymmetries and working to rebalance. I’ve been doing a fair amount of that between Yoga and gyrotonics and its been very helpful. I note so much more ease of movement and improved coordination. Just mentioning my part as a way to bolster what you’re doing–I think you’re right on. A great use of the “slow” season to correct, heal, rebalance and build up some reserves before the great energy burst of spring.
I had always wanted to try gyrotonics. They had it at a health club I worked at once in Chicago but I could never afford it! There was about 6 months a million years ago where I did pilates on the reformer, and I think that was the best alignment I ever had. So expensive though–I don’t think it’s something I could fit in regularly-especially with the gym and yoga membership I already pay for. So great though–one day I will get back to it!
ENERGY BURST OF SPRING! You always get me. I love it!
Of course, you live in NYC, where a lot of things are very expensive. Out here, we have pilates, both mat and reformer at the Y. Might look around if you’re so inclined. Gyro isn’t cheap for private lessons, but again the group classes around here are manageable, same as most yoga classes. And that said, we all have to make choices on which places we spend our time and money. Doing everything doesn’t tend to work out well.
