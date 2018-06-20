We are headed out on holiday a week from today and my mind is in about a million places. Instead of trying to wrap my head around one topic and delivering something introspective and meaningful, I thought I’d shoot from the hip a bit and just share a few of the things that are sauntering around or running through my brain right now.

Before we leave I intend to complete and release the third step and installment of my BodyImageProject , so please stay tuned for that!

But, right now:

Looking forward to spending three weeks traveling alone with my hubs. I think when we wander we get some of our best “get to know each other” time. Things don’t go as planned, we get lost–suddenly we learn to rely on each other in ways we didn’t necessarily have to before. Please everyone, cross your fingers for his sake and pray that I don’t drive him too far up the wall when we drive on the wrong side of the road for the first time in Ireland!

Speaking of spending time with significant others… do people really make time apart or long distance relationships work? I am not at all ashamed to admit that I am very attached to my hubs. I like him around, that’s why I married him. I’ve been thinking about this lately because I’m considering doing a yoga teacher training that could take me away for up to a couple months. That much time apart realllly bums me out! I guess this is one of those “cross that bridge when we come to it” things isn’t it? Stay in the present woman, come on!

And more yoga. I cannot wait to visit different Bikram (or 26 &2) studios during our trip. Doing yoga, running, and checking out AA meetings in different countries are three of my favorite things to do when we travel. It’s like having a bit of home with you but in a new and exciting and eye opening way. I think so far my favorite Bikram studios have been in Amsterdam and Vienna. The classes we took there were bilingual. The teacher would instruct the first set in Dutch (in Amsterdam) and German (in Vienna), and then the second set in English. I love experiencing how big and how small the world can feel all at the same time. (PS–If you’re planning a trip to the Netherlands, brush up on another language before you go. Everyone speaks 3-4 minimum there. We felt a little ashamed that we didn’t!)

Ooh yes, running…I ran another 5k in the park tonight with my hubs. Last time we “raced” it, and it kicked my ass. This time we set out to just have fun and get a good run in. It ended up being a blast. We talked the whole time, banged out some negative splits, and had plenty left in the tank to step on the gas and give it a good push at the end. And okay, I know it’s only 1/10 of a mile, but can you please look at that pace on the finish? I’ve never seen that number before on my watch–ever! We were flying!! Despite the slower overall pace I’ll take that finish and that run any day–it really felt great. I’ve been so competitive with myself lately, it was nice to just let that go and run for the joy of it. I realize that for me, running for the joy of it doesn’t mean not pushing myself–it just means not killing myself. I think I’m officially entering holiday mode: more indulging + moving for the sake of moving and feeling good and maintaining some fitness. Life’s too short to be “on” all the time, right?

And of course, another quick note on running…anyone else been repping the #sportsbrasquad in this heat? I’ve been all about running in just my sports bra outside for a while. Recently though I’ve taken to doing it even when I am inside at the gym on the treadmill. I just sweat SO much and it feels better to throw a dry-ish top on after my run than walking home in a soaked one. It’s interesting–when you run outside in a sports bra you’re never in one place long enough to see a reaction from anyone or care what they think. The tread at the gym is a different story! The look I am getting most often lately is from other women and it seems to say “I wish I had the guts to do that.” Crazily, most of the women I see with this look don’t have the guts or the GUT (lol) that I have. They are super thin and fit and have no reason to hide. (PS-I am NOT super thin and I don’t have any reason to hide either!)

In non-fitness related news… I just had my first practice coaching session with my class partner (this amazing woman from my cohort that I’ve been paired up with) and it went realllly well. I have a long way to go because as I’ve been learning, becoming a life coach is NOT about giving people the answer, it’s about providing the tools for them to find the answer themselves. I’m such a “fixer”, so actually starting to coach and realize all of my tendencies and how I can start to shift them is insanely helpful. Things are happening!

…We just saw ‘Ocean’s 8′ and I was sad that it was not so great. (Hey, that rhymed! I’m keepin’ it!) The cast couldn’t have been better, but I thought the script was pretty weak. If it’s supposed to be a caper, I want to be guessing the whole movie. Please, surprise me! If I may suggest a film that will keep you on your toes from start to finish: ‘Miss Sloane’, with the incomparable (in my opinion) Jessica Chastain. It’s available on Amazon Prime right now–let me know what you think! Lastly… Some of you may have noticed…I caved! I am back on social media. I still don’t have a personal FB account and plan on keeping it that way, but I have started up my Instagram again. In all honesty it’s just tough to do what I am trying to do without it. The ability to make both broad and more intimate connections is really hard to replicate elsewhere. That being said–I’d love love love for you to give me a follow if you are on there. I think while we are on our trip I’m gonna take a break from blogging so I can focus on enjoying life and staying in the moment. But I will be posting some shorter stories and tidbits on there cause staying connected with all you guys in my community is always a priority! Hope to hear from you there–and of course here always as well! x

Come on guys–what’s on YOUR mind right now. Give me some quick thoughts. Or comment on mine. You’ve got my ear…

header image: freestocks org