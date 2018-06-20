We are headed out on holiday a week from today and my mind is in about a million places. Instead of trying to wrap my head around one topic and delivering something introspective and meaningful, I thought I’d shoot from the hip a bit and just share a few of the things that are sauntering around or running through my brain right now.
Before we leave I intend to complete and release the third step and installment of my BodyImageProject , so please stay tuned for that!
But, right now:
- Looking forward to spending three weeks traveling alone with my hubs. I think when we wander we get some of our best “get to know each other” time. Things don’t go as planned, we get lost–suddenly we learn to rely on each other in ways we didn’t necessarily have to before. Please everyone, cross your fingers for his sake and pray that I don’t drive him too far up the wall when we drive on the wrong side of the road for the first time in Ireland!
- Speaking of spending time with significant others… do people really make time apart or long distance relationships work? I am not at all ashamed to admit that I am very attached to my hubs. I like him around, that’s why I married him. I’ve been thinking about this lately because I’m considering doing a yoga teacher training that could take me away for up to a couple months. That much time apart realllly bums me out! I guess this is one of those “cross that bridge when we come to it” things isn’t it? Stay in the present woman, come on!
- Ah, yes, yoga. I went to a new yoga studio this morning and it was quite enlightening. They did things a lot differently than I am used to and it made me realize that sometimes I’m being rigid when I think I’m being disciplined. The voice that popped up inside me was so irritable…“ugh, that’s not right, why are we doing that? These lights are weird. Wait, that’s not how that’s usually done.” Luckily about 10 minutes in I shut that shit down and went with the flow. It ended up being a great class. Different, and great. Discipline certainly serves me. Rigidity and an unwillingness to bend does not. (Oy–the irony of being rigid about yoga lol).
- And more yoga. I cannot wait to visit different Bikram (or 26 &2) studios during our trip. Doing yoga, running, and checking out AA meetings in different countries are three of my favorite things to do when we travel. It’s like having a bit of home with you but in a new and exciting and eye opening way. I think so far my favorite Bikram studios have been in Amsterdam and Vienna. The classes we took there were bilingual. The teacher would instruct the first set in Dutch (in Amsterdam) and German (in Vienna), and then the second set in English. I love experiencing how big and how small the world can feel all at the same time. (PS–If you’re planning a trip to the Netherlands, brush up on another language before you go. Everyone speaks 3-4 minimum there. We felt a little ashamed that we didn’t!)
- Ooh yes, running…I ran another 5k in the park tonight with my hubs. Last time we “raced” it, and it kicked my ass. This time we set out to just have fun and get a good run in. It ended up being a blast. We talked the whole time, banged out some negative splits, and had plenty left in the tank to step on the gas and give it a good push at the end. And okay, I know it’s only 1/10 of a mile, but can you please look at that pace on the finish? I’ve never seen that number before on my watch–ever! We were flying!! Despite the slower overall pace I’ll take that finish and that run any day–it really felt great. I’ve been so competitive with myself lately, it was nice to just let that go and run for the joy of it. I realize that for me, running for the joy of it doesn’t mean not pushing myself–it just means not killing myself. I think I’m officially entering holiday mode: more indulging + moving for the sake of moving and feeling good and maintaining some fitness. Life’s too short to be “on” all the time, right?
- And of course, another quick note on running…anyone else been repping the #sportsbrasquad in this heat? I’ve been all about running in just my sports bra outside for a while. Recently though I’ve taken to doing it even when I am inside at the gym on the treadmill. I just sweat SO much and it feels better to throw a dry-ish top on after my run than walking home in a soaked one. It’s interesting–when you run outside in a sports bra you’re never in one place long enough to see a reaction from anyone or care what they think. The tread at the gym is a different story! The look I am getting most often lately is from other women and it seems to say “I wish I had the guts to do that.” Crazily, most of the women I see with this look don’t have the guts or the GUT (lol) that I have. They are super thin and fit and have no reason to hide. (PS-I am NOT super thin and I don’t have any reason to hide either!)
- In non-fitness related news…I just had my first practice coaching session with my class partner (this amazing woman from my cohort that I’ve been paired up with) and it went realllly well. I have a long way to go because as I’ve been learning, becoming a life coach is NOT about giving people the answer, it’s about providing the tools for them to find the answer themselves. I’m such a “fixer”, so actually starting to coach and realize all of my tendencies and how I can start to shift them is insanely helpful. Things are happening!
- And for a little fun…We just saw ‘Ocean’s 8′ and I was sad that it was not so great. (Hey, that rhymed! I’m keepin’ it!) The cast couldn’t have been better, but I thought the script was pretty weak. If it’s supposed to be a caper, I want to be guessing the whole movie. Please, surprise me! If I may suggest a film that will keep you on your toes from start to finish: ‘Miss Sloane’, with the incomparable (in my opinion) Jessica Chastain. It’s available on Amazon Prime right now–let me know what you think! Lastly…
- Some of you may have noticed…I caved! I am back on social media. I still don’t have a personal FB account and plan on keeping it that way, but I have started up my Instagram again. In all honesty it’s just tough to do what I am trying to do without it. The ability to make both broad and more intimate connections is really hard to replicate elsewhere. That being said–I’d love love love for you to give me a follow if you are on there. I think while we are on our trip I’m gonna take a break from blogging so I can focus on enjoying life and staying in the moment. But I will be posting some shorter stories and tidbits on there cause staying connected with all you guys in my community is always a priority! Hope to hear from you there–and of course here always as well! x
Come on guys–what’s on YOUR mind right now. Give me some quick thoughts. Or comment on mine. You’ve got my ear…
header image: freestocks org
16 thoughts on “9 Things”
I love reading your blog and learning about what you are up to. I never even considered trying yoga classes in a place that I do not know… what a brilliant idea! When we go to the U.K. in September, I am going to give that a try if I can. You are inspiring me to go out and do some running again, especially because I gained 3 pounds on my vacation (lol). It will come right off as soon as my healthier habits are returned. I had a little more ice cream than was strictly required to celebrate my birthday month (and no regrets). Cheers to you. I can’t wait to read more about your Body Image Project. Awesome.
Everyone is different of course, but I LOVE my alone time and now that I’m retired I’m able to indulge more often. I get the feeling hubby likes his alone time too as he always encourages me to go do what I want to do. Hmmmm…… LOL!
Nice negative splits! I always loved when I could do that. I couldn’t do it very often though!
Enjoy your trip, I look forward to seeing at least a little bit about it when you get back!
So many thoughts! First, I feel the same way about my husband and I always feel tremendously guilty when I have to travel for work. I try not to be gone more than two weeks. I honestly don’t think we would have a deal if I went away somewhere for a month or two, though I know a lot of couples who routinely make that work (I’m in academia and that happens a lot).
Yes to visiting new yoga studios! I used to be way judgmental about other studios or teachers before I started yoga teacher training! My yoga trainer was so good about getting us out of our comfort zones and routines.
Thank you for mentioning #sportsbrasquad! I hadn’t heard of it. A couple of years ago when I was training in the hot and humid Minnesota summer for a marathon I very nearly ditched the shirt! But my poor body image always stopped me. I have a couple of workout tops that I’ve been meaning to wear this year, but always “later” — when I lose five pounds, when my abs get toned, etc. Now you’ve inspired me to just say f*** it and just do it!
Wife and I just started an in home yoga practice ourselves. Feeling very hipster. Thanks for the motivation
That is so awesome Mark, I love it! I think yoga is beyond hipster now–it’s for everyone! Enjoy, and thanks so much for stopping by. Please come again!
Have a great time on your travels! Sounds like it will be SO much fun!
It’s hard to be away from significant others, but I think it’s different when you know the separation is only temporary and have a timeline for it, as opposed to something open-ended. Also it helps when you are already in a longstanding relationship – more trust built up. In fact it helps even more when you’re legally bound to each other! Two months would be hard but I bet it would go by quicker than you think.
We often run our best when we aren’t putting expectations or pressure on ourselves. There’s something to be said about the feeling of not having anything to lose.
Thanks Hanna! I think you’re right about knowing the separation is temporary. And really, it’s just another adventure–one I think we are both willing to take. I’m just a bit of a softy when it comes to him–I’ll miss the guy so much! But you’re right, it probably will go by quickly an in the end, what is 2 months in a whole lifetime, right?
I think I am going to try to run without expectations more often. It feels good! Doesn’t mean I don’t push, just means I’m not killing myself as I hold on to an outcome. Sounds good to me! Thanks Hanna!
Stoked for you about all the travel coming up! It’s the best thing for perspective. Have a great time Cat!
So true Dustin–travel is such a gift, but also an investment–it keeps on giving back to you even years after you’ve returned. Very excited. thanks!
I brought my daughter to the pool yesterday, did a few lengths but then had so much fun just splashing around , doing bad back stroke, diving under… not blasting up and down like I usually don. So much FUN. Cannot wait to see you. S xx
After the run yesterday my hubs and i were walking home and we saw some kids running and playing tag and we both started to reminisce about summer days when we were kids. Ah man–for the sun to go down so late and to be running around, catching lightening bugs, riding bikes. It was just the best. PLAYING is the best. Glad you let yourself play in the pool <3.
Good for you, a run for fun! Pictures look good, you and the hubs! Saw your mom on your face in the last one,cool! Enjoy your break from the routine. I too learn insightful lessons off the beaten track! Namaste!☮
Yes, finally a run for fun right! It was really great Pat, thank you!
And aww, that makes my heart feel happy you saw my mom in my face. I see that a lot too–and also my siblings. I see my older brother in my face all the time, it’s crazy!
Thanks Pat! x
Wow congrats on that last running number! You were flying!!!!
I’m also super impressed you’ve been going in just a sports bra! I’ve never managed to do that and in fact tonight I spent my entire 5km run wondering if my shorts and tank were too firm fitting? What an awesome way to ruin a beautiful 5km! I need to learn to turn off the inside voice when it’s being mean!
Thanks AJ! I was seriously so excited when I saw that 5–I’ve never seen that before, LOL. It felt really good to give it all I had!
You should try the sports bra run sometime–seriously! It’s so freeing! Get out there and feel the freedom and when you hear that shitty voice–tell it to shut the fuck up! Then, run like the wind <3.
I may have to do that!!!!
