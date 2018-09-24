Go THROUGH the pain…not around it.

My 2nd billboard—(what I’d put in Times Square, what I’d want my message to the world to be. See previous post What’s your Why? for further explanation.

I got sober and stay sober through AA. AA is not the only way to get clean, but it has worked for me and a lot of other people. So while I don’t push the program on other people—if they ask, I offer my experience and share what meetings and the 12 steps have done for my life.

I’ve met a lot of people who can’t stay sober. I don’t have a definitive answer on why some get it and some don’t. But through talking to people, I do know that what blocks a lot of us is the fear of facing ourselves and other people. The steps are all about looking in the mirror and admitting our wrongs to ourselves and to someone else.

That was and is some scary shit. Facing the person I have been and even who I am now is not easy. Telling family members and workplaces that I had stolen from them made me almost ill. My ego also found it maddening to make amends to people I was sure had wronged me as well. Why did I have to be the bigger person? The answer to that is that I was the one trying to stay sober. In order to have some fucking dignity, and be able to walk tall and look people in the eye, I had to clean up my side of the street and clear away the wreckage of my past.

If an alcoholic skips this part—that shit stays there. It eats at us. If we walk around it instead of cleaning it up, it starts to stink to a point where we can’t stand it. And if still, we are not ready to confront it—we drink.

The necessity of walking through the pain is not specific to addicts. We all have our garbage. We all have things we’ve done or feelings and situations we don’t want to face.

As a coach, I’m anxious to help people recognize how much freedom can be on the other side of that fear. I want to help others see that going through the pain is the only way to gain the life experience that brings us to our fullest potential.

Who could you be if you were willing to face yourself?

